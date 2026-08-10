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Russian drone strike on civilian car in Dnipropetrovsk region kills 15-year-old boy

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Russian drone strike on civilian car in Dnipropetrovsk region kills 15-year-old boy

On Monday, in the village of Hrushevka in Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone; the car was carrying two children from Novovorontsovka community (Kherson region).

"A 15-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries as a result of the enemy drone strike. Medical personnel desperately tried to resuscitate the teenager, but his injuries proved too severe," Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said.

"Another 16-year-old boy remains in the hospital in stable but critical condition. He was diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the head that penetrated the brain," he added.

Doctors are doing everything possible to save the teenager's life.

#shelling #dnipropetrovsk_region
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