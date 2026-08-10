12th Army Corps comments on media reports about possible attack from Belarus: no enemy activity recorded for now

At the moment, no enemy activity has been recorded in the area of ​​responsibility of the 12th Army Corps, which could indicate the preparation or initiation of offensive actions, Oleksandr Vukolov, head of the communications department of the 12th AK, said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, Vukolov emphasized that the war is ongoing, and the situation may change.

"Subdivisions of the 12th Army Corps implement a set of measures to ensure readiness for various scenarios of the situation. During 2026, within the area of ​​responsibility, systematic work is being carried out to build up and expand fortifications," the comment says.

In particular, the corps emphasized that shelters for personnel are prepared for the winter period, replacement and strengthening of individual elements of fortifications that were damaged or needed to be restored are being carried out.

Also, the military said that a combined system of engineering barriers, including yegoza type wire and inconspicuous engineering obstacles, has been installed on the state border. In the event of an enemy offensive attempt, they must ensure his detention and create additional conditions for effective fire defeat by the forces and means of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"The territory adjacent to the state border with the Republic of Belarus is mined. Logistical routes within the area of ​​responsibility are additionally protected by means of anti-drone protection. Military units performing tasks in the border territories constantly conduct combat training activities and maintain an appropriate level of readiness to perform the assigned tasks," Vukolov noted.

The military assured that the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to monitor the situation and take the necessary measures to prevent threats.

"We urge citizens to use only verified and official information and not to spread unconfirmed messages," added the head of the communications department.

Earlier, the German publication Der Spiegel reported on strengthening the defense of the Chornobyl zone in case of a possible invasion of the Russian Federation from the north.

The publication notes that Belarus, located 15 kilometers away, did not join the war. However, if the situation changes, Chornobyl will immediately be within reach of FPV drones.