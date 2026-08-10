Pace of enemy's offensive returns to spring indicators over week – DeepState

The Russian occupiers increased the area of ​​the Ukrainian territories controlled by them last week by 42.59 square kilometres, which is more than six times higher than the indicator of the week before last, two or three times more than in previous months, and corresponds to the pace of the enemy's advance observed in March-April, according to the maps of the DeepState OSINT project.

Last week, the enemy advanced the most in Dobropillia direction in Donetsk region, capturing 22.69 square kilometres there, mostly outside of populated areas.

Last year, the invaders advanced here at a faster pace, but since February, as a rule, they have not captured more than 5 square kilometres here per week.

Last week, the enemy captured 13.83 square kilometres. In the spring and summer, there were weeks when the enemy managed to advance to a large area, but sometimes the Defense Forces managed to stop it completely: the week before last, the invaders did not advance on this part of the front.

The occupiers also seized 1.94 square kilometres last week in Huliapole direction in Zaporizhia region and 0.98 sq. km in Sumy, where the advance of the enemy was not recorded at all the week before last. Last week, the enemy captured 3.15 square meters in Pivdenno-Slobozhanske direction.

There are no changes in other areas of the front.

The area of ​​penetration slightly increased only in Sumy and Kostiantynivka directions. In particular, now approximately 2/3 of the Kostiantynivka square is in the "grey zone", the rest is under the control of the Defense Forces. The enemy does not control the quarters of the city, but occupied the eastern, southern and southwestern suburbs.

In other directions, the penetration zone decreased. In general, its area increased by 6.28 square meters in a week.

Thus, according to DeepState data, the occupation area increased on average by approximately 6.1 square meters last week per day, and the penetration zone is 0.9 square meters.

Last week, the occupation area increased by 1 square meter on average per day.

As reported, in the last months of 2025, the average growth of the area of ​​the Russian occupation fluctuated at the level of 8-14 square meters per day.

At the end of January of the current year 2026, it began to decrease, and in the middle of February, the Defense Forces began a gradual displacement of the enemy in Oleksandrivka direction in Dnipropetrovsk and adjacent areas of Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions, and in May and July they were able to repeat this success. In the meantime, in March, the area of ​​enemy occupation increased by 4-5 square kilometres per day, in June and early July - for 2-3 square kilometres per day, at the end of July - for 1 sq. km per day.