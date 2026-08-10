Khmara, his Swedish and Norwegian colleagues discuss cooperation in defense projects, in particular on drones and anti-ballistics

The heads of the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine, Sweden and Norway, Yevhen Khmara, Pål Jonson and Tore Sandvik, discussed the issue of financial support in the production of drones and countering ballistics, cruise missiles and jet-powered shaheds, and also talked about long-term projects, in particular, about the development of the anti-ballistic project FREYJA.

“I have hold important talks with the Minister of Defense of Sweden, Pål Jonson, and the Minister of Defense of Norway, Tore Sandvik. Shared with colleagues the conclusions after a working trip to combat units. There are specific needs from soldiers. We count on the operational support of partners in financing drones, in particular reconnaissance and middle strike drones," wrote the acting Minister of Defense of Ukraine Khmara.

According to him, another urgent priority is countering ballistics, cruise missiles and jet-powered shaheds. "For this, Ukraine already needs interceptor missiles and means for asymmetric actions," he added.

In addition to urgent needs, they talked about long-term projects. "In particular, about the development of our European anti-ballistic project, FREYJA, where we count on the support of Sweden and Norway in the future," the head of the Ukrainian defense ministry noted.

"We discussed the areas of our cooperation separately with each partner. With the Swedish colleague, steps until the end of the summer and further development of aviation capabilities. I thanked Sweden for its co-leadership in the EW Coalition, support for Gripen and other assistance," Khmara emphasized.

According to him, with the Norwegian colleague, we focused on joint projects in the defense industry and strengthening air defense through various support mechanisms. "Norway is one of Ukraine's largest partners. I am grateful for the strong contributions to our defense capabilities," Khmara noted.

"For my part, I emphasized to my colleagues: Ukraine is determined to build a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership. Our unique experience of modern warfare and solutions tested on the battlefield will also strengthen our partners," Khmara summarized.