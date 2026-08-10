Court softens Yermak's preventive measure, allowing him to leave Kyiv, the region

An investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has partially granted the motion of the defense of former head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, and softened his preventive measure, allowing him to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region for several other regions, the press service of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported.

"On August 10, 2026, the investigative judge partially granted the motion of the defense of the former head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, suspected of laundering property obtained through criminal activity during the construction of a private cottage community near Kyiv, and changed the procedural obligations previously assigned to him," the SAPO said on Telegram on Monday.

Yermak was allowed to travel outside Kyiv and Kyiv region to Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, with the possibility of transit. "Thus, the obligation not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region without permission from a detective, prosecutor, and court has been replaced with an obligation not to leave the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions without such permission, with the possibility of transit through other regions," the SAPO reads.

The defense explained the suspect’s trips to these regions by citing his participation in a project providing legal assistance to military personnel. The defense filed this motion with the court after the SAPO and NABU simultaneously received several similar letters from military unit commanders on behalf of the suspect.

The court denied the defense’s motion to remove the electronic bracelet (monitoring device) from Yermak.

As reported, on May 11, the NABU and SAPO announced the uncovering of an organized group suspected of laundering UAH 460 million through luxury construction near Kyiv. Former Head of the Presidential Administration Yermak was one of the participants in the scheme, and he was charged.

On May 12, anti-corruption agencies served notice of suspicion in this case to six more members of the organized group, including a former deputy prime minister and a businessman (one of the leaders of the criminal organization exposed in November 2025 as part of the special operation Midas). These are likely businessman Tymur Mindich and former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov.

According to investigators, between 2021 and 2025, the suspects laundered over UAH 460 million through the construction of a cottage community in Kozyn, Kyiv region. The project involves the construction of four private residences with auxiliary buildings and structures, as well as a spa area (the so-called Dynasty Cooperative), on land plots totaling approximately 8 hectares.

On May 14, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Yermak to remain in custody with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 140 million. On May 18, Yermak’s bail was fully paid, and he was released from pretrial detention.