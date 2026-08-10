Invaders advance near Rodynske, capturing four square km – DeepState

Russian occupiers have increased their control over Ukrainian territory north of the town of Rodynske in Donetsk region near the occupied village of Suhetske on Dobropillia axis, reports the OSINT project of DeepState.

"The enemy has advanced near Suhetske," the project’s Telegram channel reported on Sunday.

According to DeepState maps, the occupiers have captured 4.7 square kilometers west of the village, while the penetration zone near Rodynske and Kostiantynivka has increased by 4.22 square kilometers.

Several neighborhoods in Rodynske remain in the "gray zone," but most of the city has long been designated as occupied.

No changes were observed in other areas of the front over the past 24 hours. Last week, the area of ​​occupation increased by an average of 1 square kilometer per day.