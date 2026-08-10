General Staff: Russian Tobolsk-Neftekhim petrochemical complex struck over 2,000 km from Ukraine

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the AFU General Staff confirmed that on the night of August 10, they struck Tobolsk-Neftekhim, the Russia’s largest petrochemical complex in Tyumen region, located more than 2,000 kilometers away.

"Deep Strike units of the Special Operations Forces, in coordination with Chernaya Iskra [Black Spark] insurgent movement on Russian territory, struck ZapSibNeftekhim in Tobolsk, Tyumen region, Russia," according to a statement by the AFU Special Operations Forces on Telegram on Monday.

Fires and destruction have been reported there.

The AFU General Staff also confirmed the strike on this petrochemical complex in Russia’s Tyumen region.

"On August 10, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck Tobolsk-Neftekhim petrochemical plant in Tobolsk, Tyumen region, Russia," the General Staff said in a Telegram post. In particular, the strike on the plant’s central gas fractionation unit has been confirmed.

The plant’s central gas fractionation unit has a capacity of approximately 6.6 million metric tonnes of raw materials per year. The unit is a key component of the production complex of one of the largest petrochemical enterprises in Russia and Europe. The enterprise produces raw materials that are critically important to the Russian military-industrial complex. Among other things, these include butadiene, isobutylene, maleic anhydride, and MTBE (a high-octane oxygenate).

These products are used in the production of rocket fuel components, aviation fuel, composite materials for UAVs, and high-octane gasoline.

The extent of the damage is being assessed.