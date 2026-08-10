Zelenskyy, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince discuss Drone Deal, security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on a conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, during which the parties discussed security issues.

"There are areas in which Ukraine and Saudi Arabia can strengthen each other’s capabilities to protect lives and people. We discussed the steps we will take in the near future as part of the Drone Deal between our countries. The Crown Prince spoke about Saudi Arabia’s agreements with Turkey and Pakistan and the related prospects," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

According to him, the parties coordinated their positions and contacts so that our countries could make a more positive contribution to food security. "This is a global need," the president said.

Zelenskyy said that contacts with Ukraine’s friends and partners on security issues take place daily.