New radiation, chemical reconnaissance vehicles developed for National Guard – Pivnenko

New radiation and chemical reconnaissance vehicles based on the Tisa light armored vehicle chassis were developed in accordance with the National Guard’s technical specifications, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko said.

"This is a modern system that allows for reconnaissance and monitoring of hazardous areas without the crew having to leave the protected vehicle," Pivnenko said in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to the NGU commander, this R&C vehicle is equipped with: radiation and chemical reconnaissance devices; an automated information collection and processing system; a weather station; modern communications equipment; and satellite navigation.

"All of this makes it possible to receive and transmit data in real time, assess the situation more quickly, and make the necessary decisions," Pivnenko said.

He said the armored vehicle is based on the Toyota LC79 and complies with the NATO STANAG 4569 protection standard. This ensures the necessary level of ballistic and mine protection. It is also equipped with night vision, ventilation, and air filtration systems, which allow the crew to carry out missions in challenging conditions with maximum attention to their safety.

"We are continuing to modernize the equipment of the National Guard of Ukraine and replace outdated models with modern ones that meet today’s requirements for safety and effectiveness. (…) We are working to ensure that every unit of the National Guard has modern equipment to carry out its missions and is ready to act in the face of any threat," Pivnenko said.