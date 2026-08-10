Russia inflicts 30 damage incidents on Zaporizhiaoblenergo facilities over weekend

Russian forces inflicted 30 damage incidents on facilities of distribution system operator Zaporizhiaoblenergo over the weekend, its head Andriy Stasevskyy said.

"In total, 30 incidents of damage to our equipment were recorded over Saturday and Sunday. Despite continued shelling, power has been restored overall to more than 17,000 consumers in 28 settlements in the Orikhiv and Novomykolaivka districts, in communities near Zaporizhia, and in the regional center itself," the company said on Facebook, citing Stasevskyy.

He said that overnight, a single energy facility in Zaporizhia was hit by three drone strikes in a row, but power engineers managed to restore supply to consumers within an hour.

Stasevskyy also said the operator restored power on Sunday to 1,062 households in the regional center that had been cut off following another enemy shelling attack.

As reported, at the end of July, JSC Zaporizhiaoblenergo had to repair a roughly 500-meter section of a high-voltage overhead power line across the Dnipro River that was severed by guided aerial bombs in a Russian strike. The remnants of the line fell into the water 180-200 meters from the bank on both sides. More than 3,000 households were left without power.