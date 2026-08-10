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Defense forces hit 14 bridges, 9 air defence targets, at least 7 aircraft in July – ministry

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Defense forces hit 14 bridges, 9 air defence targets, at least 7 aircraft in July – ministry
Photo: General Staff

The Ministry of Defense reported on the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ "middle strike" drones last month.

"Specifically, last month, "middle strike" drones struck 14 bridges and crossings; nine air defense and electronic warfare facilities; more than 10 UAV command posts; at least seven aircraft at the Saki airfield; dozens of ammunition depots, oil terminals, oil depots, and a fuel convoy; a patrol ship, boats, and naval bases," according to a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its Telegram channel on Monday.

#strikes #ministry_of_defense
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