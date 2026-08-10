Defense forces hit 14 bridges, 9 air defence targets, at least 7 aircraft in July – ministry

The Ministry of Defense reported on the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ "middle strike" drones last month.

"Specifically, last month, "middle strike" drones struck 14 bridges and crossings; nine air defense and electronic warfare facilities; more than 10 UAV command posts; at least seven aircraft at the Saki airfield; dozens of ammunition depots, oil terminals, oil depots, and a fuel convoy; a patrol ship, boats, and naval bases," according to a statement by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on its Telegram channel on Monday.