Automated alert systems, shelters to be introduced at Kyiv region gas stations – Tkachenko

Measures to strengthen the security and protection of gas stations and fuel complexes in Kyiv region were discussed at a meeting chaired by Kyiv region military administration head Tymur Tkachenko, with the participation of representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Police, the State Emergency Service (SES) and market operators.

"Our shared task is to strengthen the safety of gas station employees and visitors in Kyiv region given the challenges dictated by the war," he said on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, it was decided first of all to introduce automated alert systems and response protocols for gas station staff to air raid signals.

"The next issue is clearing filling stations of abandoned vehicles, which block evacuation routes, hinder access to hydrants and impede the passage of specialized equipment. Specific decisions on these issues will be brought to the next meeting of the Kyiv Region Defense Council," Tkachenko said.

In addition, the agenda includes arranging shelters near gas stations located a significant distance from existing protective structures.