Zelenskyy discusses defense needs, situation on front lines with military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a working meeting with the country’s top military leadership and the head of the Ministry of Defense. The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapaty, as well as Ihor Skybiuk and Yevhen Khmara.

“We also discussed in detail the implementation of the long-range sanctions plan against Russia, as well as our mid-range strikes. Some operations were adjusted, and new operations were also approved. Ukrainian accuracy is what allows us not to give up the initiative in the war to the Russians and to count on the possibility of bringing diplomatic solutions closer. I thank every warrior of the Unmanned Systems Forces, our Missile Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and our intelligence agencies for ensuring the implementation of Ukraine’s long-range sanctions,” Zelenskyy said on X following the meeting.

Much attention was also given to air defense and the need to protect frontline and border cities and communities, regional centers and the capital, which are under extremely brutal Russian attacks.

“I expect Ukraine’s diplomatic team to deliver the results in securing our military capabilities that are objectively needed. The issue of air defense for Ukraine must be at the top of the agenda for every leader and every country that can help,” the President stressed.

In addition, the meeting participants discussed personnel proposals.

“Some decisions have already been prepared, and more will follow,” Zelenskyy summed up.