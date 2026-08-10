Ukrainian Ambassador meets with Bulgarian FM regarding drone crash

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria Olesya Ilaschuk was invited to a meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova-Chamova regarding the drone crash in the country on August 8.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Embassy in Bulgaria on Facebook, during the meeting, the Ambassador assured that the Ukrainian Defense Forces did not direct drones to Bulgaria or any other partner country; the Ukrainian side is fully prepared to cooperate in the investigation; the primary cause of the incident is Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The ambassador also emphasized that Russia is increasingly shelling civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, which also poses a direct threat to neighboring countries, and that ending the war as quickly as possible is critical to ensuring security in the region.

Ilaschuk emphasized that Ukraine expects the international community to intensify its efforts to compel the Kremlin to make peace.

"An agreement was reached to continue close coordination as part of the investigation into the causes of the incident," the statement reads.

As reported, on August 8, a drone entered Bulgarian airspace from Romania and exploded approximately 100 meters from the border. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense stated that it was most likely a Maya decoy drone, which is widely used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that Ukraine is clarifying the circumstances of the drone incident with the Bulgarian side and is fully open to cooperation.