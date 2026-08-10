Poroshenko, European Solidarity MPs hold consultations with business, present economic rescue plan

Ukrainian lawmaker and European Solidarityparty leader Petro Poroshenko and lawmakers from the European Solidarityfaction have drawn up a detailed economic rescue plan for the authorities following a series of consultations with Ukrainian business, the party said on its website.

These proposals will be submitted at a meeting of parliament's tax committee, lawmaker Nina Yuzhanina said on the Priamyi TV channel.

"Businesses that suffered from the recent massive missile strikes, with losses worth huge sums, including logistics warehouses and stocks of goods, approached both Petro Oleksiyovych and me to work out joint steps and a joint vision for how business can cooperate with the state to get through these wartime events. Having processed all the requests, we sent an appeal to Ukraine's prime minister asking for a meeting to discuss them. No meeting has taken place as of this moment. So today I will present our proposals at the tax committee meeting with business," she said.

The plan consists of five areas of state policy, according to the European Solidarity website: protection of logistics, energy and critical infrastructure, war risk insurance and loss compensation; deregulation, stable taxes, digitalization and fewer inspections; cheap loans, state guarantees, investment support and own power generation; logistics, exports and currency regulation, support for processing; and resolving personnel issues, including draft exemptions, professional education, veterans and internally displaced persons.

"When it comes to protecting business and compensating losses, this means creating a unified air defense network with business involvement in protecting facilities, including using innovative solutions for detecting, neutralizing and suppressing targets. It means removing obstacles to deploying technological solutions for missile, bomb and drone defense. And it means supporting business efforts to develop protective equipment, including foreign equipment, and integrating it into the air defense system," Yuzhanina said.

European Solidarity also proposes allowing a special operating regime during curfew hours, including for transportation, she said. In addition to direct compensation mechanisms, the party proposes reducing tax liabilities by the amount of confirmed losses or allowing deferred crediting of future tax payments.

Yuzhanina also called on the authorities to support business energy autonomy measures, including the installation of gas piston and cogeneration units and energy storage systems, and to simplify the connection of new generation capacity as much as possible. Tax policy should be aimed at reducing the tax burden during the war and ensuring stable tax rules for at least three to five years, including not changing the simplified taxation system without broad discussion and not creating new administrative barriers, she said.

"There are many deregulation proposals – on a moratorium on business inspections, an urgent audit of permitting acts, and the cancellation of rules that slow down logistics or reveal the location of production facilities, logistics hubs and trading points. The number of permits related to connecting to power grids needs to be reduced. As for personnel policy, businesses' biggest request was to reform the draft exemption system. This requires new, clear legislative criteria and procedures," the lawmaker said.

These proposals were developed jointly with business, she said. "We cannot afford to delay at a time when we need to resolve issues yesterday," Yuzhanina said.