Russian drones destroy Prometey grain elevator in Sumy region

The Lebedyn grain elevator, owned by the Prometey agricultural holding, sustained major damage in a Russian drone attack on the evening of Aug. 8, with two grain warehouses and a drying building destroyed, the company’s press service said.

"For our company, this is a painful and significant financial loss. Before the full-scale invasion, the Lebedyn elevator was one of the largest, most powerful and most profitable enterprises of our agricultural holding… The loss of such a facility will inevitably have a serious impact on the financial condition of the whole company," Prometey owner and supervisory board chairman Rafael Horoyan said.

No employees were injured in the attack.

Company specialists are currently working at the site of the attack, dealing with the aftermath and assessing the scale of the damage.

Prometey Group provides storage, cleaning, drying and logistics services for agricultural crops. Before Russian aggression, the company owned 34 grain elevators in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Odesa, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In 2024, the group decided to close three of its 28 elevators and cut staff.