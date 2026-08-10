No technical option currently exists to lay heating main under Teremky street in Kyiv - Panteleev

Building a heating main branch under Teremkivska Street in the capital’s Holosiivskyi district is technically impossible, and the city cut down trees there due to critical necessity, acting First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleev said.

"We understand people who oppose the removal of green spaces. We definitely would not take such measures without critical necessity, since there is currently no other engineering corridor for laying this heating main," he said at a press briefing on the implementation of the Kyiv Resilience Plan on Monday.

The possibility of carrying out this project through other engineering corridors, including under Teremkivska Street, was studied back in 2023, Panteleev said. However, building a heating main in this section is impossible because sewage, water supply and power cable networks have already been laid there.

There is only one set of design documentation for building a heating main in this section, and no alternative documents exist, he said.

"We are in dialogue with the public, and we have now suspended work in this section for full communication with people. We are trying to find a solution that will allow us both to prepare for winter and to preserve the green spaces," the official said.

As reported, activists and local residents have opposed the felling of trees in a park in the Holosiivskyi district for the construction of the heating main branch. The Kyiv City State Administration explained that this concerns the implementation of a project critical to the city’s safety, with mandatory subsequent restoration of the area.