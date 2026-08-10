UN Security Council to hold meeting on Ukrainian POWs, civilian detainees held by Russia - Sybiha

The UN Security Council will hold an Arria-formula meeting on Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees illegally held by Russia at 5:00 p.m. Kyiv time on Aug. 10, acting Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Firsthand testimonies will highlight the systematic torture and abuse Ukrainians face in Russian captivity, as well as the urgent need for international access, an end to ill-treatment, accountability and the return of all illegally held persons," the foreign minister said in a post on X.

Arria-formula meetings are informal and can be organized by any UN Security Council member to exchange views with the involvement of various individuals. The format allows Security Council members to hold candid dialogue outside official protocol, involving officials, experts and witnesses to discuss acute crises and human rights issues. It is named after diplomat Diego Arria, who initiated such meetings in 1992 as Venezuela’s permanent representative, when Venezuela was an elected member of the UN Security Council.