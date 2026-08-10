Kyiv man wanted by police after years of stalking women

Kyiv police have notified a 34-year-old Kyiv resident of suspicion of stalking women for years, despite the man having been abroad for more than two years, and have put him on a wanted list.

Investigators have documented 11 episodes of interference in the private lives of victims, the Kyiv police communications department said on Monday. He faces up to five years in prison.

"Since 2017, the man met women in public places in the capital, gained their trust and obtained their phone numbers in order to continue the acquaintance. However, after contact ended, he would not leave the women alone for years. Using illegally retained personal data, the suspect called from various numbers, sent messages from numerous messenger accounts, personally followed some of the women and tried in every way to resume contact," police said in a statement.

The man also made unauthorized attempts to access victims’ online banking, messenger, delivery service, taxi service and other electronic accounts, police said. In some cases, he used third-party accounts to communicate, sent threatening messages, placed orders and deliveries in the victims’ names, and demonstrated knowledge of their whereabouts and other private information.

"The offender, who has been abroad since February 2024, illegally collected, accumulated, stored and used confidential information on at least 11 women for almost nine years, using it to pursue and interfere in their private lives over a long period. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Solomianskyi district prosecutor’s office, notified the man in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 182 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal storage and use of confidential information about a person, including repeated offenses," police said.

As reported, Kyiv police opened a case against a local resident in June under Part 1 of Article 182 of the Criminal Code (violation of privacy) following complaints from women about being stalked. The stalking case became public in May-June 2026 after women published posts on the social network Threads. The women say the man would meet them on the street or on public transport, and after obtaining a phone number, would send intrusive messages and make frequent calls. Victims said the man recorded some of the encounters on a body camera and sent them the footage some time later.