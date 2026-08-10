Russia plans disinformation campaign to show supposedly good treatment of POWs – CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reports the preparation of a disinformation campaign in Russia regarding the topic of prisoners of war.

As Head of the CCD Andriy Kovalenko noted, the Russians want to demonstrate that they allegedly treat our POWs better than Ukraine treats Russian ones. "Resources have been allocated for media events, and Ukrainian POWs are being transferred to more comfortable conditions to film corresponding media stories, which are tasked to be distributed to Western audiences. Russia also plans to use Russians returned from captivity to spread lies about detention conditions in Ukraine," he stated.

"Propaganda and lies remain tools in war and discredit. Ukraine has repeatedly and openly demonstrated the conditions in which Russian prisoners of war are held and the quality of their food. But the Russians will continue attempts to lie and blur reality," Kovalenko concluded.