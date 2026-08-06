Koretsky instructs prompt resolution of water supply issue for Marhanets residents

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky instructed to take urgent measures to accelerate equipment repairs on the main water pipeline in order to provide water to residents of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk region.

"In Marhanets and surrounding communities, there has been no drinking water supply for several days already. This is the result of an accident on the main water pipeline, as well as an incomplete and untimely response by responsible officials. Strict conclusions will be drawn in the near future," Koretskyi wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said that the day before he heard an operational report from Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha and responsible ministries.

"I set the task to take urgent measures that will accelerate the repair of equipment on the main water pipeline, ensure the supply of industrial water, and the delivery of drinking water to the local population. I expect full involvement from the Regional Military Administration head and a resolution to the issue of providing residents with water today," the Prime Minister added.

Koretsky emphasized that all necessary services and agencies have received orders, and the process of restoring water supply is being coordinated personally by Minister for Reconstruction, Infrastructure, and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk.