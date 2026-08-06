Budanov: partners must understand providing Ukraine with air defense missiles preserves peaceful life in West

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov called on partners to accelerate the supply of air defense missiles, emphasizing that this will contribute to preserving peaceful life not only in Ukraine, but also in the West.

"Our partners must understand: providing Ukraine with air defense missiles today means preserving peaceful life in the West. We are also working on strengthening air defense through our own efforts. And decisions will be made," Budanov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

He noted that Russia is trying to intimidate Ukrainians through missile terror against the civilian population, but these attempts run into steadfast resilience and unity.

"By launching destructive strikes on houses, logistics, and warehouses, the enemy vainly hopes to break us. The blind obsession of the murderers runs into the main thing – our steadfast resilience and unity," emphasized the Head of the Office of the President.

Budanov also expressed condolences in connection with the loss of life caused by the Russian missile attack on Kyiv region, stating that Russia "will definitely answer for every cut-short life."