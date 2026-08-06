URCS receives highest verification level on Philanthropy in Ukraine platform

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has received the highest level of verification on the Philanthropy in Ukraine platform.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross has successfully completed an independent Due Diligence assessment on the Philanthropy in Ukraine platform and has been awarded the highest verification level — 4 out of 4," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The Due Diligence procedure involves a comprehensive assessment of an organization's performance across a number of key criteria, including legal status, governance system, financial accountability, internal policies, operational transparency, and risk management.

The URCS noted that the highest level of verification confirms the URCS's compliance with standards of transparency, good governance, and accountability, which is an important prerequisite for effective cooperation with international donors and partners.

Philanthropy in Ukraine is a platform that helps international donors find Ukrainian charitable and public organizations that have undergone independent verification and meet established criteria for reliability and transparency.