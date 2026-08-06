UK guarantees long-term Ukraine support of at least GBP 3 bln a year — defense ministry

Acting Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, together with acting Deputy Commander-in-Chief Brigadier General Serhiy Sobko and an intelligence representative, met with UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting.

"The United Kingdom guarantees long-term support for Ukraine — at least GBP 3 billion a year. We are counting on this assistance continuing in key areas," Khmara said, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry press service reported on Thursday.

He named the key areas of the partnership. The first is supplies of air defense equipment. "Ukraine needs systems against ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as faster delivery of radars and the expansion of the radar field," he said.

The second is aviation capabilities. "We discussed support for the project to supply Gripen aircraft with Meteor missiles to counter Russian carriers of guided aerial bombs," he said.

The third is countering Shahed drones. "We already have an agreement on the supply of hundreds of anti-drone missiles this year," he said.

The fourth is Ukrainian drones. "We are counting on continued and increased funding for the production of our drones, including through revenue from frozen Russian assets," he said.

Following the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue developing a long-term, mutually beneficial defense partnership.

Khmara also thanked the United Kingdom for its leadership and the strength of its support for Ukraine.