Russian strike kills Ukrainian sailor on Guinea-Bissau-flagged Mera Queen — USPA

Russian forces struck the civilian vessel Mera Queen, flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau, on the evening of Aug. 5, killing a Ukrainian crew member, while all other sailors were brought ashore, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said in a statement on Thursday.

"For more than a month now, Russia has struck Ukraine’s port infrastructure and civilian merchant vessels in Ukrainian ports and along the Ukrainian sea corridor almost daily," USPA said on its Telegram channel.

As of 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 6, the vessel was moored at berth, with specialists working to contain the damage and stabilize its technical condition, USPA said.

"Russia’s systematic attacks on civilian vessels and Ukraine’s port infrastructure are further evidence of a deliberate campaign against freedom of navigation in the Black Sea," the statement said.

Ukraine’s Ministry for Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport has reported that Russia carried out five attacks on sea port facilities, three attacks on civilian vessels in ports and two attacks on vessels in the Ukrainian sea corridor in the first days of August alone.

In July, 67 attacks on sea port facilities, 35 attacks on civilian vessels in ports and 22 attacks on vessels in the Ukrainian sea corridor were recorded.

The ministry stressed at the time that Russia targets not only vessels making voyages but also civilian ships that, due to earlier damage, remain at berths or anchorages without conducting any cargo operations.