Ex-Air Force logistics commander suspected of UAH 21 mln illicit enrichment

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has notified a former logistics commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Command that he is suspected of illicit enrichment worth around UAH 21 million, the bureau’s press service said.

"SBI officers have notified a former logistics commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Command that he is a suspect. He is suspected of illicit enrichment worth around UAH 21 million. According to the investigation, starting in 2019 the official and his family members acquired assets worth a total of more than UAH 20 million," the SBI said in a statement.

The statement does not name the suspect, but Andriy Ukrayinets held the post from 2019 to February 2026.

As reported earlier, Ukrayinets and former head of the Zhytomyr regional department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Volodymyr Kompanichenko were detained on Feb. 25, 2026 while allegedly handing over a UAH 13 million bribe in exchange for approving completed work on combat aircraft shelter construction. According to the investigation, the officials organized a scheme to embezzle state funds during the construction of fortification structures. On Feb. 27, a court ordered Ukrayinets held in custody for two months or released on UAH 7 million bail.

The SBI’s statement said the value of Ukrayinets’ assets cannot be accounted for by the suspect’s and his relatives’ lawful income. The assets identified include four plots of land in Zhytomyr region worth nearly UAH 475,000, four vehicles worth a combined total of more than UAH 6.8 million, an apartment in Bukovel worth more than UAH 1.9 million, three apartments in Kyiv worth a combined total of nearly UAH 5.3 million, two apartments in Vinnytsia worth UAH 1.8 million, an apartment in Zhytomyr worth nearly UAH 439,000, three houses near Zhytomyr worth a combined total of more than UAH 2.4 million, five non-residential premises in and around Zhytomyr worth a combined total of more than UAH 544,000, and a garage near Zhytomyr worth UAH 440,000.

"To conceal actual ownership of the assets, the property was registered in the names of people close to him, including his common-law wife, parents, son and a close family friend. At the same time, according to the investigation, the suspect remained the actual owner and manager of the assets," the SBI said.

The official has been notified of suspicion of acquiring assets whose value exceeds his lawful income by more than 6,500 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, under Article 368-5 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code. He has also been served a motion for a pretrial detention measure with the possibility of posting UAH 21.003 million bail.

SBI investigators are establishing the sources of the funds used to acquire the assets and checking for other assets that may belong to the suspect.

Procedural oversight is being carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense Matters under the Prosecutor General’s Office.