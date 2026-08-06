Occupiers shell Donetsk region 33 times, injuring 9 civilians – official

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled settlements in Donetsk region 33 times, injuring nine civilians; there is significant destruction of the residential sector and infrastructure, and 952 people, including 63 children, were evacuated from the frontline, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to his data, in Pokrovsk district two people were injured, in Kramatorsk district two people were injured in the city of Sloviansk, one in Kramatorsk, two in Yasnohirka, one in Pryvillia, and one in Druzhkivka. There is significant damage.

In total over the day, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 33 times. 952 people, including 63 children, were evacuated from the frontline.