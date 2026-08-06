First international integration track of Freyja project completed – Shtilierman

Chief Designer and co-owner of defense company Fire Point Denys Shtilierman reported the completion of the first international integration track within the "Freyja" project.

"Hello, today the first international integration track for the Freya project has been completed," Shtilierman wrote on X social network.

As reported, Reuters previously noted that Ukraine plans to present a prototype of the European air defense system Freyja in the first half of 2027.

"Ukraine wants a prototype of the European missile defense system code-named Freyja to be ready in the first half of next year, as Kyiv insists that allies help develop a weapon capable of shooting down Russian missiles," stated a Reuters report citing Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Davyd Aloyan, who oversees the Freyja project.