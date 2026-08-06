Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine support, PURL, SAFE, EU integration with Latvian FM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Baiba Braže, during which the parties discussed the implementation of the PURL and SAFE programs, food security, Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, support for Ukraine’s European integration, and the opening of negotiation clusters.

"Today, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže is in Ukraine for her sixth visit. It is important that the Minister came to Kyiv from Odesa, where she had a full schedule of activities," Zelenskyy wrote in a post shared on Facebook.

According to the President, Ukraine is grateful to partners who are present in Ukraine and undergo the consequences of Russian strikes together with Ukrainians.

"We are always grateful to those partners who are here in Ukraine, alongside our people – supporting us and enduring Russian strikes with us. Especially when Russia brandishes its ballistic missiles every day," Zelenskyy noted.

He also reported that he informed the Minister about the consequences of today’s strike and discussed with her the further implementation of the PURL and SAFE programs, food security, as well as Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports.

Separately, the parties paid attention to supporting Ukraine’s European integration and opening four more negotiation clusters.