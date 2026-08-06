Sybiha: Ukraine and Poland will strengthen cooperation in air defense and reconstruction

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Chairman of the Council for Cooperation with Ukraine Paweł Kowal during a meeting discussed strengthening the security partnership between the two countries, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, the participation of Polish business in reconstruction, and the development of bilateral cooperation.

"We focused on strengthening our strategic partnership, enhancing security cooperation, advancing practical bilateral initiatives, and maintaining close contacts at all levels," Sybiha wrote on X social network.

According to him, regional security remains a common priority for Ukraine and Poland. The parties discussed practical ways to deepen cooperation in the security sector, paying special attention to strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capacity.

Sybiha also noted that "the ecent crossing of a Russian missile into Poland once again demonstrated that Russia’s aggression affects the security of the entire region."

In addition, the interlocutors discussed the issue of accelerating Ukraine’s recovery by encouraging more active participation of Polish business and maintaining the momentum provided by URC2026 in Gdańsk through the implementation of concrete joint projects.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to preserving historical memory and resolving other important issues in the spirit of mutual respect as the basis for strong relations between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples.

"Grateful to Poland for its leadership and support since the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion. I am confident we will continue moving forward and developing pragmatic good-neighbourly relations together," Sybiha emphasized.