Zelenskyy: Finland ready to help Ukraine defend against Russian ballistic missile attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Finnish President Alexander Stubb how Finland could help protect Ukraine against Russian ballistic missile attacks.

"I discussed with Alex Stubb how Finland can help us defend against Russian ballistic missile attacks. We understand how many missiles for air defense systems are available in the world. And we need them every day in Ukraine; every day we have to defend ourselves against these Russian strikes. If each of our partner countries helps us now, it will save many lives. Thank you to Alex for his immediate response and willingness to support us," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy and Stubb also discussed diplomacy – "everything that could compel Russia to make peace."

Zelenskyy said "when Putin can no longer kill people, he will be forced to seek a way out of this war. Only sufficient support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia can bring about peace."