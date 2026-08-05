HACC to rule Thursday on pretrial measure for Stefanishyna

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) heard the parties' positions regarding the prosecutor's motion to impose a preventive measure on the former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna; the decision will be announced on Thursday at 09:30.

"The decision will be announced tomorrow at 09:30," a court official told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

Radio Liberty reported on its Telegram channel that during the hearing, Stefanishyna said the "bail amount of UAH 13.3 million" cited by the prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) "is too high, since returning to Ukraine from the United States and the trial are financially burdensome for her, and she asked for the bail amount to be reduced."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Action Center said that NABU and SAPO had served Stefanishyna with a new charge.

Subsequently, the Anti-Corruption Action Center provided details regarding the charges against Stefanishyna. "The case involves illegal enrichment. Specifically, the SAPO prosecutor cites instances of property acquisitions by other individuals carried out at the suspect's behest," the statement reads.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Stefanishyna failed to include in her declaration two one-bedroom apartments, cash she spent on renovating the apartments, her mother's medical treatment, airline tickets, and the rent for another apartment. She also failed to disclose her use of a Mercedes registered in a subordinate's name.

"The SAPO prosecutor notes that the expenses exceed Stefanishyna's income and savings. According to him, her sources of income included her salary, travel expense reimbursements, and child support. No cash was withdrawn from her accounts, and there were no property sales or loans. According to the prosecutor, the total value of assets acquired over a year and a half amounted to 13.9 million hryvnias," the center said in the statement.

The NABU and SAPO have not provided an official statement on this matter.

After the information was made public, Stefanishyna commented on the suspicion of illicit enrichment, emphasizing that she had "publicly and thoroughly addressed the issue of real estate over a year ago" and that she "had nothing to hide then and have nothing to hide now."

"Since the beginning of my tenure as ambassador, the media has periodically raised questions regarding the procedural actions of certain law enforcement agencies, in which my name is mentioned. I will speak briefly and to the point. Any legal proceedings are part of the legitimate work of the law enforcement system and do not constitute a finding of guilt. I view these events calmly and without undue emotion, and the fuss surrounding this story is more like a storm in a teacup. I commented publicly and in considerable detail on a significant portion of the issues appearing in the media – particularly regarding real estate – over a year ago," she said on Facebook.

In July, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (the European Solidarity faction) said the SAPO had opened a criminal case against Stefanishyna. She is suspected of abuse of power or official position, which resulted in serious consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The case was opened on June 11, 2025.

On June 4, Ukrainska Pravda published an investigation stating that the National Agency for Asset Tracing and Management (ARMA) had selected a company to manage the Trade Union House in Kyiv that may be linked to Stefanishyna's family, specifically her ex-husband. According to the investigation, this is already the fourth valuable asset awarded to the same company.

Stefanishyna said she is not involved in her ex-husband's activities, complained about media pressure, and emphasized that she has no conflict of interest regarding ARMA. For her part, ARMA Chairperson Olena Duma stated that the individuals mentioned in the media have no ties to ARMA or to participants in the competitive selection procedures for managers of seized assets.