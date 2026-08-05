Almost UAH 8 mln allocated for veteran entrepreneurship development in Kyiv this year – authorities

Since the beginning of 2026, almost UAH 8 million has been allocated for veteran entrepreneurship development in the capital as part of the city program Support for Kyiv Residents – Defenders, of which more than UAH 6.3 million has already been disbursed, according to Kyiv's official website on Wednesday.

"A total of 43 applications for microgrants of up to UAH 200,000 have already been submitted. We see that demand for such support is growing, and the projects themselves are becoming more diverse," noted Maryna Khonda, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the Exercise of Local Government Powers.

Veterans most often open or develop catering establishments, auto repair shops, workshops, beauty salons, and sports studios, provide rehabilitation services, and work in programming, engineering, or solar power installations.

Also, according to the deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, a significant portion of veterans' businesses have a social component. "Entrepreneurs create new jobs, help their brothers and sisters, and implement projects aimed at the rehabilitation and support of other veterans and their families."

Kyiv City State Administration's statement emphasizes that the maximum microgrant amount does not exceed UAH 200,000 and is provided once for the development of a business in the capital. If the terms of the agreement are not met, the funds must be repaid.