Poland provides list of sites for further search and exhumation work in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

The Polish side has provided a list of sites for further search and exhumation operations on Ukrainian territory, according to First Deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine Ivan Verbytsky said.

"The working group members discussed issues related to the practical implementation of search and exhumation operations on the territory of Ukraine and Poland. The Polish side also provided a list of sites in Ukraine where further work will be conducted, for which applications have been submitted or will be submitted in the near future," Verbytsky said on Facebook following the meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on dignified burials, which took place on Wednesday in Lviv.

It is noted that the parties reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached during the previous meeting of the working group on December 16, 2025, in Warsaw, the results of which were published in a joint communiqué by the ministries of culture of both countries.

"It was confirmed that the Ukrainian side had issued all the permits agreed upon during that meeting. The parties emphasized the success of the work carried out at the agreed-upon sites on Ukrainian territory," he said.

As previously reported, in early May 2025, it became known that the remains of 42 people had been discovered at the site of exhumation work in the former village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil region. On September 6, the bodies were reburied.