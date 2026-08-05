Yushchenko elected chairman of Holodomor-Genocide Museum's supervisory board

The third president of Ukraine (2005-2010) Viktor Yushchenko has been elected chairman of the supervisory board of the National Holodomor-Genocide Museum, according to Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna.

According to her, at the first meeting of the Holodomor Museum's supervisory board, the leadership was appointed: Viktor Yushchenko, who served as President of Ukraine from 2005 to 2010, was elected chairman; Roman Vashchuk, former Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine (2014-2019), was elected vice chair; and Olha Soroka, founder and chair of the Network of Holodomor Descendants, was elected secretary.

The Board also includes Myron Vasylyk, Anton Drobovych, Hanna Kapustian, Taras Kitsmey, Olena Kovalska, Andriy Kohut, Bohdan Lohvynenko, and Viktor Rud.

"Their knowledge and experience will help strengthen the Museum's institutional capacity, ensure transparency in its operations, and unite partners around its further development. Among the top priorities are completing the second phase of the museum complex, creating a permanent exhibition, systematically attracting Ukrainian and international funding, preserving and digitizing the collection, and developing research, educational, and international programs," Berezhna said on Facebook.

As previously reported, in the middle of July, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine approved the first compositions of the supervisory board and the expert council of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide. The supervisory board includes 11 representatives from Ukrainian civil society organizations, international organizations, the Ukrainian diaspora, and the academic community. Specifically, the third president (2005-2010) Viktor Yushchenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Olena Kovalska, former Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine (2014-2019) Roman Vashchuk, former head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (2019-2024) Anton Drobovych, and journalist, writer, and military officer Bohdan Lohvynenko. The supervisory board will hold its first meeting in the near future to elect its leadership and approve its rules of procedure.