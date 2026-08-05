Zelenskyy to Rutte: Ukraine working with partners to secure interceptor missiles against Russian strikes

Ukraine is working with all partners who can assist with the supply of interceptor missiles to defend against Russian strikes on civilian targets and people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"We are doing everything we can to work with all partners who can help supply interceptor missiles to protect against such disproportionate Russian strikes – strikes that simply target life, people, and civilian targets," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, during the conversation with the NATO Secretary General, the parties coordinated efforts regarding countries that possess the necessary missiles and can assist Ukraine.

"Mark is well informed about the threats, and we have coordinated our efforts regarding countries that have the necessary missiles and the capacity to help. It is important to cut through all the red tape and make the necessary political decisions," the president said.

Zelenskyy said the lives of Ukrainians depend on the resolve of partners in Europe and the United States.

He thanked Rutte for his willingness to explore opportunities and work with Ukraine to secure the necessary supplies.