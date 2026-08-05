ADONIS medical group reopens its Kyiv branch damaged by aggressor

The ADONIS Medical Group has reopened its branch on Raisa Okipnoi Street in Kyiv, which was damaged by an aggressor missile strike in the summer of 2024.

According to the company, the branch has resumed outpatient appointments, same-day surgery, and other medical services.

"The reopening of the branch is not only a renovation and upgrade of the medical center. For us, it is a symbol of invincibility, fortitude, and unwavering faith in a peaceful future. We have updated our medical facilities, equipped modern offices, and installed new diagnostic and treatment equipment so that patients can receive comprehensive medical care in one place," the company reports.

Currently, this branch will house a diagnostic department, pediatrics, a clinical research department and educational center, an adult outpatient clinic, endoscopy, dentistry and restorative medicine, dermatology, same-day surgery, and a day hospital.

The branch also provides services under the Medical Guarantees Program in primary care, subject to a declaration, as well as examinations under the Health Screening 40+ program.

As reported, in July 2024, a missile strike by Russian occupiers on Kyiv destroyed the building of the ADONIS Medical Center in Dniprovsky district of the capital. Seven people were killed, including five medical staff and two patients, and three more were injured.

The ADONIS Medical Group estimated the damage at nearly $3 million.

ADONIS is a multidisciplinary medical center for adults and children, founded in 1997. The medical group includes seven modern clinics in Kyiv and the surrounding region, covering more than 80 medical specialties, in-house laboratories, surgical centers, inpatient facilities, and specialist departments.