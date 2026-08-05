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Voice of America resumes broadcasting in Ukrainian

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Voice of America resumes broadcasting in Ukrainian
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rpetrychka

Voice of America is resuming broadcasts in Ukrainian, according to Head of the media outlet's Ukrainian editorial office Ruslan Petrychka.

"This is a very important decision! Especially now, when Russia is shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities every day, killing civilians, and waging large-scale propaganda and disinformation campaigns against Ukraine," Petrychka said on Facebook on Wednesday.

He welcomed the media organization's leadership's decision to resume broadcasting in Ukrainian and bring some staff members back to work. According to him, the resumption of the Ukrainian service confirms "the strategic importance of Ukrainian-language broadcasting for fulfilling Voice of America's mission and U.S. interests."

He said colleagues are already preparing to resume broadcasts next week, and that even more employees may return to work in the future.

#language #voice_america
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