Klymenko: NSDC approves Kyiv Resilience Plan, implementation under way

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has approved the Capital Resilience Plan, the implementation of which has already begun, according to NSDC Secretary Ihor Klymenko.

"NSDC members also approved the Resilience Plan for the city of Kyiv, the implementation of which has already begun," Klymenko said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, during the NSDC meeting chaired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the council reviewed the status of implementation of comprehensive resilience plans for individual regions and cities.

Klymenko said last winter was one of the most difficult trials for Ukraine, and the lessons learned must be used to prepare for the upcoming fall and winter.

"Russia will not abandon its attempts to strike at energy and critical infrastructure. Tonight's attack on the Kyiv region has once again confirmed that the enemy continues its targeted terror against the civilian population," the NSDC secretary said.

According to him, such threats will increase as the fall-winter period approaches.

He added that among the priorities for preparedness are ensuring the uninterrupted operation of electricity, heating, and water supply systems; protecting critical infrastructure; strengthening air defense capabilities; and developing a network of shelters.

"The top priority is developing a network of shelters. There has been some progress, particularly with the participation of international partners, but the pace of this work needs to be accelerated. People must have safe places to take shelter during shelling," Klymenko said.