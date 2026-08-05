Sweden allocating over EUR 628,000 to strengthen Ukraine's healthcare system

Sweden is allocating more than EUR 628,000 to strengthen Ukraine’s healthcare system; the funds will be received in 2026 by the Swecare Foundation to develop partnerships between Ukrainian and Swedish medical institutions, train healthcare workers, and implement new solutions in the healthcare sector, the Swedish government’s press service reported.

"Russia’s full-scale invasion has put Ukraine’s health and medical system under severe pressure at the same time as care needs have increased sharply. The Government is therefore allocating SEK 6.9 million to the Swecare Foundation for 2026 to strengthen Ukraine’s health care. This is being done through training initiatives, knowledge exchange and partnerships between Swedish and Ukrainian actors, including in the business sector," according to a statement on the Swedish government’s website.

"Ukraine and Sweden cooperate well and have a lot to learn from each other in the health and medical care area, not least in efforts to counteract antibiotic resistance. The support through Swecare is a key part of that cooperation – making use of experience and knowledge from both the business sector and the public sector," Minister for Health and Social Affairs Jakob Forssmed said.

The statement notes that the initiative will help strengthen Ukraine’s capacity in several priority areas, including cancer treatment, rehabilitation and prosthetics, infection prevention, the fight against antibiotic resistance, and hospital management. Among other things, the support will help establish a large-scale training program for Ukrainian healthcare professionals in radiation therapy.

The initiative is being implemented by the Swecare Foundation, which, through its network, brings together Swedish government agencies, regions, healthcare professionals, academia, and life sciences companies to support Ukraine’s reconstruction and development. It builds on previous Swedish healthcare initiatives in Ukraine and aims to establish long-term partnerships between Swedish and Ukrainian stakeholders.