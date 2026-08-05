Zelenskyy, UK Defense Secretary discuss Ukraine's defense against ballistic threats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Secretary of State for Defence Wes Streeting in Kyiv and discussed with him Ukraine’s defense against Russian ballistic missiles, as well as opportunities for joint production of certain types of weapons.

"We discussed how the United Kingdom can help Ukraine better protect its cities and communities from such ballistic threats – at both the bilateral and multilateral levels – as it has already done on numerous occasions by assisting with the supply of scarce equipment," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the president, he briefed the UK’s defense minister on the consequences of the latest Russian strike and Ukraine’s needs, as Russia seeks to significantly ramp up its production of ballistic missiles before winter.

In addition, the parties discussed opportunities for co-production of certain types of weapons, as well as sanctions against Russian companies involved in the production of ballistic missiles.

"Anything that weakens Russia’s war machine and its reliance on ballistic terror is important," Zelenskyy said.

The president also thanked the United Kingdom for its unwavering support of Ukraine.