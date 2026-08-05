Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces to keep destroying Russian launchers to reduce attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian military will continue to destroy Russian launchers from which the occupiers are striking Ukrainian territory.

"The military knows that they need to destroy the enemy’s launchers, thereby reducing strikes on Ukraine’s strategic infrastructure… They are doing this and will continue to do so," Zelenskyy said during a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) meeting on the implementation of resilience plans on Wednesday.

According to the president, Ukraine is also continuing to carry out long-range operations.

Zelenskyy also said that one factor that depends entirely on Ukraine is the implementation of resilience plans to prepare for winter.

"Specifically, strengthening the protection of our energy grid, gas supply, water supply, and the state’s critical infrastructure. And the resilience plan includes important elements that we will discuss today, as well as the percentage of the plan’s implementation. For example, the percentage of completion of the plan regarding bomb shelters," Zelenskyy said at the meeting.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said work is continuing in parallel on the creation of a domestic anti-ballistic air defense system. He noted that the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, together with international partners, must accelerate the development of its own air defense system.

The president also called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and all relevant parties to intensify their efforts with partners to increase the supply of anti-ballistic missiles to Ukraine.