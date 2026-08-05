Russia plans to deploy 6 launchers and 120 missiles from North Korea in Voronezh region - HUR

Russia plans to deploy a North Korean missile unit in Voronezh region with six launchers and 120 North Korean-made missiles, the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense (HUR MO) has said, citing its representative Andriy Cherniak.

"The aggressor state Russia intends to deploy a North Korean missile unit in Voronezh region, which will be equipped with six launchers and 120 missiles from North Korea. This was stated by HUR MO Ukraine representative Andriy Cherniak in an exclusive interview with Reuters," the HUR reported on Telegram.

"Pyongyang has already sent a batch of 40 KN-23/KN-24 missiles and personnel to Russia, but the deployment configuration and total number of missiles will be finally agreed upon during high-level negotiations next month," the HUR MO Ukraine representative reported.

According to him, the unit numbering about 90 North Korean military personnel is planned to be deployed as part of the Russian 112th Missile Brigade. Cherniak also recalled that between 2023 and 2025, North Korea supplied 150 ballistic missiles to Russia.