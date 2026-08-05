Deadly overnight attack part of trend of increasing civilian casualties in Ukraine - UN monitors

A large-scale overnight attack with ballistic missiles and drones launched by Russia is part of a pattern of attacks that are driving up the number of civilian casualties in Ukraine, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) stated on Wednesday.

"This latest attack is part of a summer marked by repeated large-scale strikes on Kyiv, with devastating consequences for civilians,” said Danielle Bell. “The increasing use of ballistic missiles and other long-range weapons in populated areas is contributing to rising civilian casualties and widespread damage to homes, businesses and other civilian infrastructure," the HRMMU said.

International monitors note that during the night from August 4 to 5, according to Ukrainian authorities, at least 17 civilians were killed and 44 injured as a result of the strike. Several people were killed on a railway station platform in Brovary district of Kyiv region during this attack.

According to HRMMU Head Danielle Bell, "this latest attack comes during a summer marked by repeated large-scale strikes on Kyiv, with devastating consequences for civilians. The increasing use of ballistic missiles and other long-range weapons in populated areas is contributing to rising civilian casualties and widespread damage to residential buildings, businesses, and other civilian infrastructure."

The negative trend is confirmed by HRMMU calculations. According to them, in the first six months of 2026, 1,396 civilians were killed and 7,978 injured in Ukraine, which is 37 percent more than in the same period of 2025, and 114 percent more than the year before last.

Also, the number of civilian casualties increased by 60 percent from January to June of this year as a result of the use of long-range weapons, such as missiles and drones, compared to the same period in 2025.

"The increase was driven largely by long-range attacks by the Russian Federation, which mainly affected urban centers far from the frontline. Between January and June of this year, civilian casualties from long-range weapons such as missiles and drones increased by 60 per cent compared with the same period in 2025," the HRMMU said.