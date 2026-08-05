North Korea sends military personnel and new batch of ballistic missiles to Russia

North Korea has begun deploying a missile unit on the territory of western Russia. According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a unit of about 90 personnel is planned to be stationed in Voronezh region within the 112th Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Russia, Reuters reports.

"The North Korean missile unit has begun deployment in western Russia and is likely to be equipped with 120 ballistic missiles and six launchers to strike Ukraine, a Ukrainian military intelligence official said," the report states.

Pyongyang has already transferred a new batch of 40 KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles to Russia along with personnel, and the final deployment configuration and total amount of weaponry will be agreed upon during high-level talks next month.

According to Ukrainian intelligence estimates, between late 2023 and August 2025, North Korea supplied Russia with about 150 ballistic missiles. The use of these missiles was recorded again last week during a strike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.