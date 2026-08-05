I have nothing to hide, uproar resembles tempest in teapot - Stefanishyna

Former Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA Olha Stefanishyna has commented on the suspicion of illicit enrichment, emphasizing that she "publicly and in detail commented on" questions regarding real estate "more than a year ago" and she "had and has nothing to hide."

"Since the beginning of my tenure as ambassador, the issue surrounding the procedural actions of certain law enforcement agencies, in which my name is also mentioned, has activated with a certain regularity in the media. Let me say it briefly and to the point. Any procedural actions are part of the lawful work of the law enforcement system, not established guilt. I treat these events calmly and without unnecessary emotions, and the uproar around this story looks more like a tempest in a teapot. A significant part of the questions appearing in the media, in particular regarding real estate, I commented on publicly and quite in detail more than a year ago," she wrote on Facebook.

According to the former ambassador, after the first publications, she herself provided journalists with all the necessary documents regarding the apartment in question.

"I had and have nothing to hide," the post reads.

Stefanishyna added that she has dedicated more than ten years to serving the state, and she is now "in Ukraine to answer here." "Some have already rushed to imagine that my diplomatic service across the ocean would become a convenient distance for me from uncomfortable questions. But the mission has been successfully completed, and I am in Ukraine to answer here. Distance will be neither protection nor excuse. Whoever brings the charge must prove it. I will do what I must: calmly and legally defend my position. I have no doubts about the result. Thank you for your support," Stefanishyna said.

As reported, on June 4, Ukrayinska Pravda published an article stating that in March of this year, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) determined the company that will manage the Trade Unions Building on Independence Square, and according to journalists, this new manager may be connected to the family of the then Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration – Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna. It is also noted that the Trade Unions Building is already the fourth valuable asset received by the same company.

Stefanishyna stated that she is not connected to the activities of her ex-husband, complained of information pressure, and also emphasized that she has no conflict of interest regarding ARMA. In turn, ARMA Head Olena Duma stated that there are no connections between the individuals mentioned in the media and ARMA, nor with participants in the competitive procedures for selecting managers of seized assets.

Following this, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) officially confirmed the opening of a criminal case to which Stefanishyna may be involved.

On August 5, the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) is considering a pre-trial restriction for Stefanishyna. There has been no official information from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO regarding this yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) reported that NABU and SAPO had served a new suspicion notice to Stefanishyna. "We are talking about illicit enrichment. In particular, the SAPO prosecutor is reporting on facts of acquisition of property by other persons carried out on behalf of the suspect," the report says.