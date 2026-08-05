USF forces hit 201 energy nodes in TOT in first days of August - Brovdi

Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered powerful strikes against the occupiers’ energy nodes in the South of Ukraine, Commander of the USF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (Madyar) has said.

"Mariupol, Melitopol, Henichesk, Berdiansk, Zuhres, Prymorsky Posad, and others are experiencing blackouts," Brovdi wrote in a Telegram channel.

In total, over the past 48 hours, USF units successfully worked on 13 energy nodes in the temporarily occupied territories.

During the effective work of the "Madyar’s Birds", "Rarog", "Nemesis", "K-2" units, and the 1st Separate Center of the USF, a number of key substations ranging from 110 kV to 750 kV were hit. Among the confirmed targets are the Pivdennodonbaska, Myrna, Melitopol, Azovmash, Botiyieve WPP, and Zuyivka TPP substations, as well as the Natashyne gas distribution station in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Yakymivka-Tranzytna traction substation.

In total, as part of the ongoing "Crimean Circuit Breaker Off" operation, which began on July 1, the USF forces have already put 201 energy nodes out of service in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.