Central warehouse in Ukraine of German auto chemistry and lubricants manufacturer LIQUI MOLY destroyed by Russian strike

The central warehouse in Ukraine of products from German motor oils, lubricants, and auto chemistry manufacturer LIQUI MOLY was completely destroyed by a Russian missile strike on Wednesday night, official importer LIQUI MOLY Ukraine has said.

"Tonight, as a result of an enemy strike, our central product warehouse in Ukraine was completely destroyed by fire. Most importantly, our employees are safe; no one was injured. The enemy destroyed tons of products, but it is not capable of destroying our team, our reputation, and our faith in Ukraine. We are not stopping for a minute," the company reported on its website.

It is noted that the LIQUI MOLY team is already working on restoring supplies.

"We are regrouping, establishing new delivery routes, and will do everything possible to ensure that our partners and clients receive the necessary oils, lubricants, and auto chemistry as quickly as possible," the message states.

German company LIQUI MOLY was founded in 1957 and specializes in the production of motor oils, auto chemistry, lubricants, and additives. All brand products are manufactured in Germany (over 4,000 items) and supplied to more than 130 countries worldwide.

In Ukraine, the official importer and exclusive distributor of LIQUI MOLY for many years has been Kamion-Oil LLC (Kyiv). According to the YouControl resource, the company was registered in 1997, and its owners on a parity basis are Kyiv residents Oleksandr Parkansky and Olha Hutsul.

In 2025, the company received a net profit of UAH 49.6 million (3.3% more than the previous year) with a net income growth of 18.6% to UAH 404.3 million. Kamion-Oil represents several global automotive product brands on the market, in particular, LIQUI MOLY, as well as Petrofer (professional technological products) and Pressol (lubrication tools).

As reported, on the night of August 5, Russia launched a massive strike on Kyiv and Kyiv region.