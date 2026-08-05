HACC considers pre-trial restriction for Stefanishyna

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) is considering a pre-trial restriction for former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration and former Ambassador to the USA Olha Stefanishyna, the court told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

"Currently, a court hearing on the selection of a pre-trial restriction is underway," the HACC said, adding that the session is open to the public.

There has been no official information regarding this from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) reported that NABU and SAPO had served a new suspicion notice to Stefanishyna.

In July, Member of Parliament of Ukraine (European Solidarity faction) Oleksiy Honcharenko reported that SAPO had opened criminal proceedings against Stefanishyna. She is suspected of abuse of power or official position, which caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The proceedings were opened on June 11, 2025.

Ukrayinska Pravda published an investigation on June 4 stating that ARMA had selected a company to manage the Trade Unions Building in Kyiv that may be connected to Stefanishyna’s family, in particular her former husband. According to the investigation, this is already the fourth valuable asset received by the same company.