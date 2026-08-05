Policy of terror conducted by Russia using missiles and drones unacceptable - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron, reacting to the missile attack on Kyiv on August 5, stated that despite Russia choosing civilians as its target once again, support for Ukraine will be strengthened.

"This policy of terror, conducted using missiles and drones, is unacceptable. Every new attack only reinforces the obvious: Russia must pay the price for its aggression and answer for its crimes. Together with Ukraine, we will not succumb to either fatigue or intimidation," Macron said on X.

The French president also confirmed that the European Union and its partners will continue to increase pressure on Russia, "including through new sanctions, while simultaneously strengthening military support for Ukraine so that it can defend itself and protect its population."

As reported, as a result of the attack on Kyiv, four people were killed and dozens were injured. In Kyiv region, 16 people were killed, and the number of casualties increased to at least 36, with Thursday declared a Day of Mourning.